Davido’s Unborn Child Bags Endorsement Deal

Nigerian singer Davido who is expecting his third child with his girlfriend Chioma has announced that his unborn son just snagged a major endorsement deal.

Taking to his IG page, the DMW boss wrote;

“I’m Super Excited My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, Dude Coming Into The World Super Rich, “Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes @marioandjulietbaby 100% life-style, Soft Up Your Babies Yansh, Don’t Dull, Congrats @thechefchi Blessed Forever @cubana_chiefpriest Better In-Law.”

His woman also took to social media to announce same new writing;

“My Prince is Super Rich From My Tummy, Congrats On Your New Deal With @marioandjulietbaby The Best Baby Diaper N Wipes, Boy We Just Got Started, More Greatness To Come

“Thank you so much @cubana_chiefpriest.”