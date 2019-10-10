Davido’s Unborn Child Bags Endorsement Deal

by Temitope Alabi
Davido, Chioma
Davido and Chioma

Nigerian singer Davido who is expecting his third child with his girlfriend Chioma has announced that his unborn son just snagged a major endorsement deal.

Taking to his IG page, the DMW boss wrote;

“I’m Super Excited My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, Dude Coming Into The World Super Rich, “Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes @marioandjulietbaby 100% life-style, Soft Up Your Babies Yansh, Don’t Dull, Congrats @thechefchi Blessed Forever @cubana_chiefpriest Better In-Law.”

His woman also took to social media to announce same new writing;

“My Prince is Super Rich From My Tummy, Congrats On Your New Deal With @marioandjulietbaby The Best Baby Diaper N Wipes, Boy We Just Got Started, More Greatness To Come

“Thank you so much @cubana_chiefpriest.”

