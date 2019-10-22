‘Dey There Make Pant Dey Wear You’ – Soldier Confuses Colleague With Pidgin (Video)

by Michael
Soldier Confuse Colleague with Pidgin

In a recent video shared on the Internet, a US soldier has been placed in confusion by her colleague who was speaking to her in Pidgin English.

The Nigerian soldier, who was speaking to her colleague in pidgin was talking about going to the shower and retiring for the night, however, her colleague couldn’t clearly understand her.

Also, in the video, you could tell just how confused she was when she shouted ‘speak in English’.

Watch The Video Here:

