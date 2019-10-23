Drama As Female Student In Unilag Confessed She Is A Mermaid(VIDEO)

There was wild drama in Fagunwa hall, a female hostel in University of a Lagos, on Tuesday as students residing in the hall claimed that a fellow student identified as ‘Olamide’ confessed to being a ‘Mermaid.’

According to an eyewitness account, trouble started after Olamide had a misunderstanding over a missing necklace with one Blessing who reportedly accommodated her in the hostel.

During the course of the misunderstanding, she was said to have threatened Blessing niot to mess with a marine spirit as she is one of them.

Read the eyewitness account below:

“A girl named Blessing who is being squatted by Olamide in Fagunwa hall had a misunderstanding with her. The misunderstanding was caused by a missing wristwatch. Upon losing her necklace, Olamide suspected Blessing and immediately sent her packing from the room and also wrote long notes stating and threatening her not to ever mess with the Marine spirits frankly stating that she is one of them. This statement and notes written by the “mammy water” sparked speculations that she was an actual water goddess. Her roommates said that she only baths in the morning, upon waking, her bed is always soaked, she wakes up to soak and pour water on her leg, praying to a necklace over her bed every morning. “These statements provoked her roommates who dragged her outside while still emphatically insisting that she’s a mermaid. “These frustrations caused her (mammy water) to reveal that the missing necklace (the one that causes fight) makes her turn into a fish. After these confessions, the Able-bodied Alpha base were then invited into the hostel to lead her out.”

See a video shared by a student showing security operatives taking the suspected ‘mermaid’, Olamide out of the hostel: