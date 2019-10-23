Naira Marley Asks For Buhari, Tinubu’s Phone Numbers After Trail

by Michael
Naira Marley
Afro Artiste Naira Marley

Nigerian artiste Naira Marley who faced trial after accusation of fraud has asked to be connected to President Buhari and former Lagos Governor Tinubu.

His trial which was adjourned to the next day was followed after he had been accused of fraud by the EFCC.

In his earlier tweet, he mentioned that Nigeria is a sad place to live as he hinted that the police usually arrest people first before they investigate.

Naira Marley is set to be in court today as he is being charged with Internet fraud and Card fraud.

See His Post Here:

