Ebuka Reacts To Nigeria-Born Athlete Becoming Fastest Runner Of 400m In 30 Years

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka has reacted to the news of a Nigeria-born athlete who runs the fastest time in 400M in 30 years.

BBNaija host, Ebuka Uchendu
Salwa Eid Naser ran the third fastest time in history to win the 400m World title for Bahrain.

In what has been described as the biggest upset of the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Salwa Eid Naser defeated the race favourite Shaunae Miller-Uibo with her 48.14 seconds record to win the race.

See his tweet below:

