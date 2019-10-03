Ebuka Obi-Uchendu And Wife Celebrate 4th Year Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Ebuka and wife Cynthia
Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia are today celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary.

Taking to his IG page, the father of two and BBNaija host gushed about his wife while also reaffirming his love for her by stating that he still does not think he deserves her love.

In his words;

4 years today and I still don’t deserve you… Thank you for sticking with me #IgbaNkwu

The couple tied the knot on October 3rd, 2015 and have two kids together. Happy anniversary to them!

 

0

