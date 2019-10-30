Female Referee Gives Kaka Yellow Card Before Selfie With Him (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Here is the hilarious moment football legend, Kaka was shown a yellow card just so the referee could take a selfie with him during a charity match.

Kaka
Kaka

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid maestro pulled on the Selecao shirt once more in a charity match for peace in Israel and was on the scoresheet in a 4-2 victory for Brazil.

Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Cafu and Bebeto were also among the legends taking part in the friendly fixture.

Also Read: “Jose Mourinho Ruined My Real Madrid Career” – Kaka

Incredibly, while the 2007 Ballon d’Or was dribbling in midfield with his side 3-2 up, the female referee blew the whistle and stopped the game for a moment.

Much to Kaka’s confusion, the official then went to her pocket and booked him – before getting her phone out and asking for a selfie with the 37-year old – who was more than happy to oblige.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
brazil, Kaka
0

You may also like

Reasons why President Buhari made Fashola minister of power, works and housing ( must read)

Busola Dakolo

[VIDEO]: “Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Coza Once Raped Me” – Timi Dakolo’s Wife Finally Opens Up

Blatter Confident Brazil 2014 Will Be a Success

Enyimba Sack Goalkeeper Trainer- Report

Muller Hit Brace as Bayern Open 11 Points Gap Atop Bundesliga

Nigerian-born Arsenal Star Crashes 60,000 Euros Range Rover While Drunk

New Autopsy Says Cameroonian Ebosse Died In Algeria As A Result Of ‘Beating’

Unsung Heroes: National Kickboxing Team Produces Two Athletes To Represent Africa In Russia

Warri Wolves To ‘Beef Up’ Squad With Five New Arrivals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *