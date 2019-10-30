Female Referee Gives Kaka Yellow Card Before Selfie With Him (Video)

Here is the hilarious moment football legend, Kaka was shown a yellow card just so the referee could take a selfie with him during a charity match.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid maestro pulled on the Selecao shirt once more in a charity match for peace in Israel and was on the scoresheet in a 4-2 victory for Brazil.

Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Cafu and Bebeto were also among the legends taking part in the friendly fixture.

Incredibly, while the 2007 Ballon d’Or was dribbling in midfield with his side 3-2 up, the female referee blew the whistle and stopped the game for a moment.

Much to Kaka’s confusion, the official then went to her pocket and booked him – before getting her phone out and asking for a selfie with the 37-year old – who was more than happy to oblige.

Watch the video below: