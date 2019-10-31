Having A Big Booty Is Better Than Having Masters Degree: Naira Marley

by Eyitemi Majeed
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, simply known as ‘Naira Marley‘ has dropped another controversial comment via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 30th October.

According to the singer, it is better to have a big booty than having a master’s degree. Without explaining the premises for his conclusion, the singer went further by praying for all his female fans to have a bigger booty and a flatter stomach.

See his tweet below:

 

 

