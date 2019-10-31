Having A Big Booty Is Better Than Having Masters Degree: Naira Marley

Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, simply known as ‘Naira Marley‘ has dropped another controversial comment via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 30th October.

Read Also: Go swap yourself with him in prison because some politicians are also into it; Foluke Daramola Slams Colleague Over Naira Marley

According to the singer, it is better to have a big booty than having a master’s degree. Without explaining the premises for his conclusion, the singer went further by praying for all his female fans to have a bigger booty and a flatter stomach.

See his tweet below:

Having big booty is better than having master degree — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 30, 2019