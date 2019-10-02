House Of Toture Discovered In Kaduna, Over 300 People Chained, Starved (VIDEO)

The Kaduna state police command has uncovered a torture house in Rigasa Igabi Local Government Area of the state where no fewer than 300 persons were discovered chained to each other.

According to reports, the victims are said to be mostly children with adults constituting a small percentage.

The torture house is said to be operating under the guise of an Islamic school with victims held against their wills.

The police got winds of the illegal operation after a tip-off from one of the residents of the area.

Watch the video below: