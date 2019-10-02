House Of Toture Discovered In Kaduna, Over 300 People Chained, Starved (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Torture discovered in Kaduna
Torture discovered in Kaduna

The Kaduna state police command has uncovered a torture house in Rigasa Igabi Local Government Area of the state where no fewer than 300 persons were discovered chained to each other.

According to reports, the victims are said to be mostly children with adults constituting a small percentage.

The torture house is said to be operating under the guise of an Islamic school with victims held against their wills.

Read Also: I Have Paid You Back For Massively Voting For Me – Buhari Tells Kano, Kaduna Residents

The police got winds of the illegal operation after a tip-off from one of the residents of the area.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Rigasa Igabi Local Government
0

You may also like

Store Keeper, Accomplice Arraigned Over N1.5m Theft

Presidency Flays Ezekwesili Over Countdown To Chibok Girls Release

Shi’ite Youth Forum Seek Unconditional Release Of Leader, El-Zakzaky

EFCC Storms NAHCO Lagos Office

Confusion In Customs As Newly Retired Officers Sit-Tight

Police Uncover Plans By Boko Haram To Attack FCT Transport Service, Motor Parks

Early Morning Fire Consumes Family Of Four, Neighbour

General overseer loses church’s N1.8m to fraudster

Power Sector To Get $2bn World Bank Funding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *