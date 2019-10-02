I Am Pregnant And You Are The Father: Teni Writes Wizkid

by Eyitemi
Wizkid and Teni
Popular Nigerian entertainers, Wizkid and Teni

Talented singer Teni, real name Teniola Apata says after listening to Wizkid‘s new song ‘Joro’, she is pregnant and Wizkid is the father.

Teni made this known via a tweet she sent out on Tuesday, October 1st.

Wizkid dropped the new song on 1st October at exactly 11:59 pm and the song has started enjoying airplay.

In her words:

Dear @wizkidayo After listening to Joro, I Am pregnant!! And you are the father of this BILLIONS I’m carrying.

See her tweet below:

