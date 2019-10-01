Italian Football Club AS Roma Sends Heartwarming Independence Message To Tacha, Davido, Wizkid, Others

AS Roma Nigeria
AS Roma, Nigeria Jersey

In celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day, Italian football club AS Roma has penned down their greetings to Nigerians while exclusively mentioning some people.

The Italian football club took to Twitter to congratulate Nigeria for her 59th celebration of independence.
While they congratulated everyone, they went further to mention some Nigerians that they know.
In their own words: ‘Happy Independence Day to Tacha, DJ Spinall, Roma Pidgin Admin, Sade, our partners the NFF & Super Eagles, Sadiq Umar, Chinedu from Enugu, Burna Boy, Nura Abdullahi, Super Falcons, Jide from Lagos, Davido, Ebuka, Frank Donga, Mark Otabor, Wizkid, Okocha, Kanu & Aminu from Kano’

