I Never Begged Mompha For Money – Charity Nnaji Clears The Air

Back in December 2018, Internet celebrity Mompha took to his IG page to reveal that actress Charity Nnaji sent him a message begging for money.

The news caused a lot of stir online causing the actress to at some pint reveal that she almost ended her own life.

In a new development that saw Mompha being arrested by the EFCC, Charity has now addressed the issue saying she never begged him for money.

According to her, her NGO sent him a DM to contribute to their humanitarian work.

Read her posts below;

 

