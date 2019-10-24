New Music Alert: Davido Drops ‘Risky’ (Watch Video)

by Eyitemi
Davido's Risky
Davido’s Risky

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as ‘Davido‘ has finally dropped a new music video titled ‘Risky’.

The new music video which features ‘Popcaan’ dropped in the early hours of Thursday.

Within a few hours of dropping the new song, it has started enjoying fabulous airplay with its ‘Youtube’ view already above 200k.

Read Also: Davido’s Dad Expecting Baby With Lady In Her 20s: Kemi Olunloyo

Prior to the release of the song, the singer had been trending on social media in the last 24 hours after some ladies came out to accuse him of impregnating one of them.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Davido, Popcaan, Risky
0

You may also like

Watch the moment a lady fell out of a moving car while trying to impress the driver with her one corner dance skills

Tuface Idibia and Yemi Alade hit the studio together

Kizz Daniel

”You Had The Guts To Collect My N15m And Still Bring Police To Harass Me” – Demmie Vee Opens Up On Kizz Daniels

“Moaning during sex is a crime” – Ghanaian Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw

Reno Omokri

“Celebs Are Human Like You” – Reno Omokri Reacts To Bobrisky Riding A Bike

EFCC is corrupt and should be investigated – Majek Fashek

“I Want To Offer My Virginity To Boko Haram In Exchange For 200 Chibok Girls” – Singer Adokiye (Photos)

Nigerian designer, Mai Atafo wins ‘Designer of the Year’ award at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week

“Apologies To Everyone Who Felt I Let Them Down With My Unclad Photos”- Actress Moyo Lawal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *