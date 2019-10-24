New Music Alert: Davido Drops ‘Risky’ (Watch Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as ‘Davido‘ has finally dropped a new music video titled ‘Risky’.

The new music video which features ‘Popcaan’ dropped in the early hours of Thursday.

Within a few hours of dropping the new song, it has started enjoying fabulous airplay with its ‘Youtube’ view already above 200k.

Prior to the release of the song, the singer had been trending on social media in the last 24 hours after some ladies came out to accuse him of impregnating one of them.

Watch the video below: