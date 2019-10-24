‘I Never See The Right Person’ – Bobrisky Speaks About Marriage

by Michael
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has addressed fans asking him about when he would be getting married.

In his recent Instagram post, the cross-dresser hinted to his fans that he is yet to get married because he hasn’t found the right person yet.

He went on to say that he is, however, enjoying the benefits of being single and a side chick to his benevolent benefactor.

In his post, he also dragged his best friend Tonto Dikeh as he asks her if they should go public on who ‘bae’ is.

See His Post Here:

Bobrisky
Bobrisky’s Instagram Post

 

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

