UAE Police Deport Prostitutes After Man Allegedly Died During Sex (Video)

Police authorities in the United Arab Emirates are set to deport a number of street and hotel hookers following a man’s death during sexual intercourse with a prostitute.

The incident which happened in the area of Hilly Tower Sharjah, prompted the police to arrest some women who they considered to be hookers.

From the video shared on the Internet, Information Nigeria gathered that the police authorities are set to deport black ladies who they considered to be hookers, following the tragedy of the other man.

Watch The Video Here:

