Man Who Rained Punches On Bobrisky Narrates His Own Side Of The Story (Video)

by Michael
Bobrisky
Man Bobrisky Got arrested Narrates His Part To Daddy Freeze

Man that assaulted Bobrisky after bashing his car and damaging his phone has narrated his own side of the story to Daddy Freeze.

Yesterday, Bobrisky shared a video on the Internet that narrated the story on his own side and how he had the man arrested for assaulting her.

He went further to share another video of the man apologizing for his actions.

READ ALSO – Trouble Sat On Its Own, You Went To Push It – Bobrisky Breaks Silence After Assault

In a recent interview with Daddy Freeze, the man has narrated his own side of the story.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

You may also like

Police rescues another man from jumping into the Lagoon

Juvestus Transfer: Cristiano Ronaldo writes Letter to Real Madrid in Appreciation

2019: APC women vow to storm Abuja naked in protest against Adams Oshiomhole

Having Sex in a car in a public place is not a crime in Nigeria – Police ACP Abayomi Shogunle explains

Bisola and Khafi

BBNaija: Reality Star, Bisola Celebrates As Khafi Signs With Temple Co (Video)

Tunde Ednut

Lady Accuses Tunde Ednut Of Raping, Impregnating Her

FG bans open grazing of cattles in Nigeria

Femi Fani-Kayode and Osita Chidoka Rock Igbo Traditional Attire For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial (Photos)

Police arraigns trader before a court for stealing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *