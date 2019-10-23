Man Who Rained Punches On Bobrisky Narrates His Own Side Of The Story (Video)

Man that assaulted Bobrisky after bashing his car and damaging his phone has narrated his own side of the story to Daddy Freeze.

Yesterday, Bobrisky shared a video on the Internet that narrated the story on his own side and how he had the man arrested for assaulting her.

He went further to share another video of the man apologizing for his actions.

In a recent interview with Daddy Freeze, the man has narrated his own side of the story.

Watch The Video Here: