UEFA Champions League: Here Is The Unbelievable Miss From Eden Hazard That Got Fans Reacting(VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Eden Hazard miss aainst alatasaray
Eden Hazard miss against Galatasaray

Real Madrid managed to defeat stubborn Turkish side, Galatasaray, by a lone goal during their third group stage match at the UEFA champions league on Tuesday.

However, despite the victory, the match would be fondly remembered for a shocking miss from Belgian International, Eden Hazard.

The former Chelsea International was put in a one on one situation after a defense-splitting pass from Benzema, he then rounded the goalkeeper off. However, instead of tucking the ball into the net, hit skied it against the crossbar and the ball rebounded back into the center field.

Watch the video below:

