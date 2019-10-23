Unilag Student Confesses To Be A Mermaid (Video)

There was chaos at Fagunwa hall, a female hotel in University of Lagos after one of the resident students allegedly confessed to being a ‘mermaid‘.

In a video being circulated online, students could be seen standing and screaming in shock outside the hall as the green-haired girl, identified as Blessing was being whisked away into a Hilux van by security operatives in order to avoid getting lynched.

A brief write-up by another student of the institution says:

“A girl named Blessing who is being squatted by Olamide in Fagunwa hall had a misunderstanding with her. The misunderstanding was caused by a missing wristwatch. Upon losing her necklace, Olamide suspected Blessing and immediately sent her packing from the room and also wrote long notes stating and threatening her not to ever mess with the Marine spirits frankly stating that she is one of them. This statement and notes written by the “mammy water” sparked speculations that she was an actual water goddess. Her roommates said that she only baths in the morning, upon waking, her bed is always soaked, she wakes up to soak and pour water on her leg, praying to a necklace over her bed every morning.

“These statements provoked her roommates who dragged her outside while still emphatically insisting that she’s a mermaid.

“These frustrations caused her (mammy water) to reveal that the missing necklace (the one that causes fight) makes her turn into a fish. After these confessions, the Able-bodied Alpha base were then invited into the hostel to lead her out.”

Watch the video below: