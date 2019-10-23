Pretty Mike Places His Head Between Toyin Lawani’s Legs While Kissing Her In New Photos

by Amaka

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has released more sultry photos of herself clad in revealing lingerie while striking different daring poses with socialite, Pretty Mike.

Scantily clad Toyin Lawani shares more racy photos with Pretty Mike from their recent photoshoot

The duo had an interesting photo shoot session for Media Room Hub.

The mother of two had earlier released a photo of herself sitting on socialite’s head in the most unusual way.

Many thought that was the end until she dropped another photo showing the socialite’s head between her legs while they seemingly sharing a kiss on the lips.

Another photo shows an unclad Pretty Mike still placing his head between the legs of the serial entrepreneur while she holds her boobs with her hands so it doesn’t spill out.

One of the photos also shows Lawani sitting on the head of another man while she places two other men on a leash.

Read Also: “Why I Tattooed Davido On My Chest” – Tacha

See the photos below:

Scantily clad Toyin Lawani shares more racy photos with Pretty Mike from their recent photoshootScantily clad Toyin Lawani shares more racy photos with Pretty Mike from their recent photoshootScantily clad Toyin Lawani shares more racy photos with Pretty Mike from their recent photoshootScantily clad Toyin Lawani shares more racy photos with Pretty Mike from their recent photoshoot

 

 

Tags from the story
Pretty Mike, Toyin Lawani
0

You may also like

Lai Mohammed is a lair from the pit of hell -Reno Omokri

Independence day : FG declares Monday Public holiday

Mentally Unstable Man Who Killed School Pupils In Ogun State, Arrested (Photos)

Jamb remitted N7. 8bn not N5. 6bn – Registrar

Vandals steal 33,250 litres of petrol from NNPC pipelines

Ogoni Cleanup: FG Warns Public To Beware Of Fraudsters

Benue State : Government imposes dusk to dawn curfew

Reckless motorcycle rider kills Nigerian footballer just 2 months after his wedding

Evangelist in Court For Allegedly Defrauding Church Members

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *