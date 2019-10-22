Toyin Lawani Sits On Pretty Mike’s Head While Wearing Revealing Lingerie (Photo)

Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani sat on socialite, Pretty Mike’s head in a revealing lingerie during a recent photoshoot.

This is coming after the duo caused a stir online after they posed unclad for an Adam and Eve inspired photo shoot in a bid to promote a brand, Kolaqalagbo.

The controversial celebrity stylist and mother if two shared the new unusual photo via her Instagram page.

The photo also shows a completely naked Pretty Mike strategically placing a hat over himself.

See the photo below: