“Why I Tattooed Davido On My Chest” – Tacha

Disqualified Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha has revealed her main motive behind getting Davido’s crest inked between her boobs.

The 23-year-old reality star, who bagged her first endorsement deal, had an interview with Do2tun and Kemi Smallz at Cool FM in the penultimate week and she said:

“Yeah, I love Davido. David was the inspiration behind my having the OBO tattoo.

You know David has this drive regardless of everything, he still has that drive and strength and it’s what I admire.

I want to be Tacha that the world will know and still act like upcoming,”