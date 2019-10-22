“Why I Tattooed Davido On My Chest” – Tacha

by Amaka

Disqualified Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha has revealed her main motive behind getting Davido’s crest inked between her boobs.

BBNaija's Tacha
BBNaija’s Tacha

The 23-year-old reality star, who bagged her first endorsement deal, had an interview with Do2tun and Kemi Smallz at Cool FM in the penultimate week and she said:

Read Also: Nigerians Blast Jaruma For Saying Chioma Is Lucky Her Mother-In-Law Is Dead

“Yeah, I love Davido. David was the inspiration behind my having the OBO tattoo.

You know David has this drive regardless of everything, he still has that drive and strength and it’s what I admire.

I want to be Tacha that the world will know and still act like upcoming,”

Tags from the story
Davido, Tacha
0

You may also like

#BBNaija – Day 22: Zero to Hero, Turning Tables & Many More Highlights

5 Of The World’s Highest Earning Female Musicians

Tiwa Savage shades Yemi Alade after warned singers about increasing their butts in photos

Obafemi Martins Baby-Mama, Tells People Hating On Their Relationship To Go And Die

Oil firm partners host community on development

Nollywood Actress Moyo Lawal Is Spending Her Valentine’s Day Sitting Pretty In A Casket

Nigerian photographer TY Bello celebrates her twin boys on their 4th birthday with cute photo

Nina Ivy and her new man

Two Women Wake Nina Up To Reality; Claim They Are Dating Same Man (Video)

Peter Okoye Has This To Say About Year 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *