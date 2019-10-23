Tacha Bags Second Endorsement Deal With Dabota Cosmetics

TV reality star, Tacha is definitely making good use of her new-found fame as she just bagged another endorsement deal with Dabota cosmetics.

The CEO of Dabota cosmetics, Dabota Lawson had shared the news via Instagram page on Tuesday.

Lawson also claimed that Tacha is a very intelligent girl and she is underestimated while stating that they had a very deep conversation.

Information Nigeria recalls the former beauty queen had promised to give Tacha some of her skincare products to help her with her alleged body odour while she was still in the house.

See the video below:

