‘I Respect Mike, He Is A Model Of An Ideal Young Nigerian’ – Dino Melaye

by Temitope Alabi
Dino Melaye and Mike
Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken to social media to share his thoughts about BBNaija’s Mike.

According to Melaye, the Big Brother Naija housemate is a model of an ideal young Nigerian.

The Senator tweeted;

“Mike of BBN is a model of an ideal young Nigerian. I respect him with profound regard. I am proud of him as a moral compass for all African young persons. I owe him.”

Mike came in as first runner up in the just concluded reality TYV show game which saw Mercy winning.

