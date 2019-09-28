Senator Dino Melaye Denies Spalshing N30 Million On Tacha

Popular Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has denied rumors going around that he wants to dash disqualified housemate of reality show, Tacha a huge sum of money.

Rumours have gone round on social media that the Kogi lawmaker has promised to give the disqualified housemate N30 million.

However, the senator has come out to deny the runours spreading across all social media platforms.

See his tweet below: