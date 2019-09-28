Senator Dino Melaye Denies Gifting Tacha 30M Naira

Nigerian politician, Senator Dino Melaye has denied gifting controversial Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha Akide the sum of 30 million naira.

A Twitter account under the guise of the PDP member had shared a tweet which reads:

“My wife cried last night when Tacha was disqualified, to make her better, I will be giving her N30,000,000 to support @symply_Tacha, everyone deserves love, even in their weakest moments, keep the energy going”

However, the senator has claimed the social media account is a fake account.

Information Nigeria recalls sex therapist, Jaruma declared that she would give the Instagram queen the sum of fifty million Naira and Bobrisky promised to give her a million naira.

