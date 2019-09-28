Toke Makinwa Reacts To Zlatan Ibile’s Diss Track About Tacha

by Temitope Alabi
Toke Makinwa
Popular On-air Personality, Toke Makinwa

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile had many tongues wagging on social media after he shared a video of himself recordings diss song for BBNaija housemate Tacha.

According to the rapper, he will release the song if he gets over 150, 000 comments on his post on IG with the post already having gotten 103k comments at the moment.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Slams Lady For Describing Him As ‘Compound Fool With Green Hair’

Media personality Toke Makinwa has reacted to the song and seems to be very disgusted that the rapper wh=ould make such song adding that she hopes Tacha laughs it off.

Toke Makinwa tweet
Toke Makinwa tweet

 

Tags from the story
Tacha, Toke Makinwa, Zlatan Ibile
1

You may also like

Military operatives arrest militants in Delta State

15 persons killed dead in recent Plateau ‎community

Saudi cleric suspended for saying women do have quarter-brain as compared to men

President Muhammadu Buhari mourns with CAN over the death of Luther Cishak , Kasimu Yaro

Senate Suspends Screening Of INEC RECs

Academics task African leaders on Chinese investment

4,000 members abandon PDP for ACN

Presidency set to swear in 30 new SANs today

Asisat Oshoala holds housewarming party for mansion she bought her parents (photos)

1 Comment

  • This Zlatan or what is he called just showed the level of his foolishness and some other people are participating in it…….. #overhypedfool

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *