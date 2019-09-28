Toke Makinwa Reacts To Zlatan Ibile’s Diss Track About Tacha

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile had many tongues wagging on social media after he shared a video of himself recordings diss song for BBNaija housemate Tacha.

According to the rapper, he will release the song if he gets over 150, 000 comments on his post on IG with the post already having gotten 103k comments at the moment.

Media personality Toke Makinwa has reacted to the song and seems to be very disgusted that the rapper wh=ould make such song adding that she hopes Tacha laughs it off.