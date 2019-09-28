BBNaija: Reactions Trail Zlatan Ibile’s Diss Song To Tacha [Video]

Many Nigerian Twitter users have reacted to the diss song Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile made for disqualified Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Tacha.

After Tacha was disqualified on Friday night, the singer quickly released a video where he was shaming Tacha for her ‘body odour’.

Reactions to the video have been divided as some Nigerians have called out the singer for taking it too far, others are very excited about the song because Tacha ‘deserves what she got.

See reactions

Zlatan is a bastard😂😂😂. This bout to be a jam tho. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/c3DbJeXgrp — DemiThaCreator™ 👼 (@demithacreator) September 27, 2019

Tbh, that stuff Zlatan did was unnecessary. — Deacon Tolu⛪ (@Bams_Jnr) September 27, 2019

When South Africans were killing Nigerians Zlatan couldn’t drop a song about Xenophobia, but he’s quick to drop a track about Tacha trying to bully her calling it fun, bullshit. #BBNaija — Otunba ICE 💎 (@ManLikeIcey) September 27, 2019

She called Mike stupid.

She called Mercy a slut.

She called Omashola a barking dog and a chihuahua. She was rude and cruel to almost everyone. Zlatan went a bit too far-

And I hope he doesn’t release the song- But the truth be told,

Tacha was no angel.

No need sugarcoating it. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 💘 🥳 (@DrOlufunmilayo) September 27, 2019