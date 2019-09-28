BBNaija: Reactions Trail Zlatan Ibile’s Diss Song To Tacha [Video]

by Valerie Oke
Disqualified Housemate Tacha
Disqualified Housemate Tacha

Many Nigerian Twitter users have reacted to the diss song Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile made for disqualified Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Tacha.

After Tacha was disqualified on Friday night, the singer quickly released a video where he was shaming Tacha for her ‘body odour’.

Reactions to the video have been divided as some Nigerians have called out the singer for taking it too far, others are very excited about the song because Tacha ‘deserves what she got.

Read Also: Nigerians More Concerned About Tacha Than Fate Buhari Has Thrown Them In: Fani Kayode

See reactions

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Big Brother Nigeria, Tacha, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

Pretty Mike feeds his pet snake, Toke Makinwa, says she still thinks like a baby

The 10 Worst Movies Of 2012

Actress Mercy Aigbe Steps Out In Agbada | Photos

Cross-dresser Joshua Agai shares stunning beach photos online

Lovely! Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Low Haircut

Lady Reveals How Her Life Changed After Being Featured In A Newspaper

I made more money this year –Reekado Banks

Photos: Meet The African Contestants For Miss World 2012

Whitenicious Boss, Dencia Continues Her Attack On Toke Makinwa And Mecran Cosmetics + Rejects Apology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *