Sex Therapist Jaruma Gifts Tacha N50 million (Video)

by Amaka

Popular sex therapist, Jaruma has spoken up after it was revealed that she had taken down photos of the former BBNaija housemate from her Instagram page.

Jaruma and Tacha
Nigerian sex therapist Jaruma and disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha

In a new post on Instagram, the new mom, who has been an ardent supporter of the reality star, shared a video with the words:

“Sweetheart @symply_tacha come home ❤️ U will use this N50,000,000 million naira to EXPAND ur @everythingtacha brand ❤️

Dear friends, I did not forsake Tacha & I will NEVER abandon her! I only took my time to analyze the whole situation & the fact is that she has no one else but us.

Always remember that @symply_tacha Mother is Late so please, please, I beg you to allow her to heal & allow her to lick her wounds 🙏

See her post below:

