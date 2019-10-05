‘I Will Not Anoint Anyone As My Successor’ – Governor Ortom

by Temitope Alabi
Governor Ortom
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

Benue state governor Samuel Ortom has made it known that he will not anoint anybody as his successor in 2023.

Ortom, made this known while addressing PDP stakeholders’ on Friday.

“If someone tells you that I have anointed him as my successor, tell him that he is lying. I will work with any candidate that the party fields in 2023. Nobody should deceive you that he is my anointed candidate for the 2023 general elections”.

He again addressed the party to respect zoning arrangements.

“Zoning is the only thing that will give us the results we want at the end of the day. Zoning is very critical in politics.

I advise people intending to contest the council polls to back down if the zoning formula is not in their favour. If you are not favoured by the zoning arrangement, do not go there. Do not even buy form. Do not waste your resources.

“We are going to set up a committee that will collect the results after the primaries. We will screen the results. Any aspirant not favoured by zoning will be disqualified. We are going to do everything in a transparent manner. I am not going to impose any candidate on you.”

He assured the stakeholders that there were better days ahead, stressing that more contracts would be awarded and more appointments made. Ortom added that more jobs would be created and several other things that could be of benefit to them would come their way soon.

