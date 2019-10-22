Man Apologizes After Beating The Hell Out Of Bobrisky In Lagos Traffic

A driver who fought and beat up popular male barbie, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky in Lagos traffic on Monday has apologised as he shared his own side of the story in a video .

In his words ” What happened today was just a little misunderstanding between me and Bobrisky, Sorry for everything…”

Bobrisky has however refused to accept the apology, saying that the man must sleepover in the cell for bashing his new Range Rover, damaging his iPhone11 and assaulting him.

Taking to Instagram, Bobrisky wrote:

“It’s wasn’t a little misunderstanding… if truly it was misunderstanding I should have let you go in peace. But trouble sat on it own you went to pull it.

“And I’m happy I gave it to you hard. Next time !!!! When you meet people you don’t know you will calm down and know who they are.

“As about 5.17pm I was driving to a meeting when dis man bashed my car from behind. Mistakes happen, but wat got me so mad was when dis ugly man said wat can I do to him after hitting my car…. ahhhhh I was shocked. I was trying to record his stupidity when he was saying wat can I do.

“The next thing I saw was he hit my iPhone 11 max too. I got so mad 😡 I ran into his car to collect his phone and his car key Only for him to run after me to collect his phone and car key from me. I fought him like I was on something…. at some point, I didn’t even care to see people recording. I was mad 😡. Your apology might be accepted but you must sleepover in that cell. Then tomorrow you will get me a new phone 1phone 11 max and fix my car. I might be calm and nice. But I don’t take nonsense from any motherfucker.”