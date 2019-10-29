‘Men Will Always Cheat In Least Expected Places’ – Actress Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has shared a very troubling truth she has discovered about Nigerian Men as she has tagged all of them as cheats.

Taken to her Instagram, the pained actress shared a meme and wrote a very concise caption about her take on Nigerian married men.

The actress who is known for her amazing acting talent and her incredibly curved body also hinted that men would always cheat even in the most unbelievable situations.

She also mentioned that it was not a matter of low self-esteem as she is speaking from a very truthful place of her mind.

See Here Post Here: