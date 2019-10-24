Mischievous Fan Snatches Tacha’s Eyelasses From Her (Video)

A mischievous fan was filmed snatching the glasses of controversial reality star, Tacha at her meet and greet on Wednesday.

The ‘House of Lunettes’ ambassador invited her fans to meet her live in Festac and there was a massive turn out of fans alias Titans who showed up at the venue.

While the reality star was trying to navigate her way through the crowd, a fan reached out over her head to take the glasses off her head to which she responded saying “Who is that?”.

It appears Tacha has one of the biggest fan base among other fellow housemates and she definitely was overwhelmed by the out-pour of love despite the excessive criticisms.

Watch the video below: