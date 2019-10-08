‘My Hardwork Is Why I Have The Flu’ – President Buhari

by Temitope Alabi
President Buhari
President Buhari

President Buhari has stated that he has the flu because of his hard work.

The president made this known while presenting the 2020 budget to a joint session of the national assembly a couple of minutes ago.

Read Also: Nigeria’s Wealth Concentrated In Hands Of Few People In 5 States – President Buhari

Buhari explained that he has the flu due to him working very hard to meet the deadline of the national assembly.

He went on to ask the lawmakers and other dignitaries present in the lower legislative chamber to “pardon” him because his voice was unclear.

“As you can hear, I have a cold as a result of working very hard to meet your deadline,” he said jokingly.

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, in his remark sympathized with the president over his cold.

The national assembly approved N10.73 trillion as the federal government’s total estimated expenditure for 2020., just last week.

Tags from the story
britain, Femi Gbajabiamila, Jennifer, President Buhari, Rape
0

You may also like

Nnamdi Kanu Placed Under Surveillance To Prevent Him From Fleeing If Court Revokes His Bail

Nigerian embassy in South Africa

Nigerian Embassy In South Africa Shut Its Door Against Nigerians During Xenophobic Attacks

Second female governorship candidate emerges in Anambra State

Dino Melaye collects his certificate from Ahmadu Bello University , Zaria

Photo: Karen Igho Shows Her Tummy Tattoos

Court sentence man to death for killing his father

Police arrests man arrests for receiving stolen money

Kebbi State: State of Emergency declared on Education

Wande Coal, Olamide, Dammy Krane, others thrill at the launch of the Etisalat-Spinlet Digital Music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *