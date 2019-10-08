‘My Hardwork Is Why I Have The Flu’ – President Buhari

President Buhari has stated that he has the flu because of his hard work.

The president made this known while presenting the 2020 budget to a joint session of the national assembly a couple of minutes ago.

Buhari explained that he has the flu due to him working very hard to meet the deadline of the national assembly.

He went on to ask the lawmakers and other dignitaries present in the lower legislative chamber to “pardon” him because his voice was unclear.

“As you can hear, I have a cold as a result of working very hard to meet your deadline,” he said jokingly.

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, in his remark sympathized with the president over his cold.

The national assembly approved N10.73 trillion as the federal government’s total estimated expenditure for 2020., just last week.