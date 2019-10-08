I Regret Fight That Led To Tacha’s Disqualification: Mercy

Mercy and Tacha
Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy, and Tacha

2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy, says she regrets the whole fight that led to Tacha‘s disqualification from the show.

She made this known during her first interview with the show host, Ebuka Uchendu, on Monday.

Her words:

I was blaming myself. All the housemates can testify, they were the ones that said no, it wasn’t your fault. It was bound to happen because I was like this girl I really wanted her in the finals and I have said it a couple of times in the diary room if I am asked who do I want to see in the finals, Tacha is always in my Top 5. So knowing that it was because of me that she got disqualified, it was a hard moment for me.

  • Mercy, since, you have realised that your action might have led to Tacha’s eviction, would it not be of place, if you tried to give some financial support to Tacha, at least to let her know you felt for her, maybe in the likely sum of #5million to #10million? Mercy Eke, please, give my view some thoughts. Congratulations.

