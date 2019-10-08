BBNaija Press Conference: Mercy Gets N30M Cheque, N25M SUV (Video)

The Big Brother Naija season winner, Mercy alongside the runner-ups attended the reality show’s press conference on Monday.

Before the conference, Mercy had a chat with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in which she revealed she admired Tacha even though they kept their distance from each other.

Information Nigeria recalls the duo had a bitter clash which led to Tacha’s disqualification from the show.

During the recent press conference, the winner of the reality show, Mercy as well as Mike, Seyi, Frodd and Omashola were present and they were all awarded the prizes they won.

Mercy was presented with a cheque of N30m and keys to her brand new Sport Utility Vehicle from Innoson Motors among other gifts.

The curvy video vixen also answered the questions regarding the epic fight with Tacha and she said,

“Tacha is someone I admire and I’m definitely going to settle with her as regards whatever had happened between us.”

The twenty-six-year-old made history by becoming the first female to ever win the Big Brother Naija reality TV show after she polled over 41.77 per cent of a total of 250 million votes cast by viewers to beat fellow housemate, Mike Edwards, who got about 19.94 per cent of the votes.

See photos and video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3WzPopjJZe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3W5K3jFq6F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link