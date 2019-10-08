BBNaija Press Conference: Mercy Gets N30M Cheque, N25M SUV (Video)

by Amaka

The Big Brother Naija season winner, Mercy alongside the runner-ups attended the reality show’s press conference on Monday.

Mercy Eke
Mercy Eke

Before the conference, Mercy had a chat with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in which she revealed she admired Tacha even though they kept their distance from each other.

Information Nigeria recalls the duo had a bitter clash which led to Tacha’s disqualification from the show.

During the recent press conference, the winner of the reality show, Mercy as well as Mike, Seyi, Frodd and Omashola were present and they were all awarded the prizes they won.

Mercy was presented with a cheque of N30m and keys to her brand new Sport Utility Vehicle from Innoson Motors among other gifts.

Mercy Eke reciving her cheque
Mercy Eke receiving her 30 million naira cheque

The curvy video vixen also answered the questions regarding the epic fight with Tacha and she said,

“Tacha is someone I admire and I’m definitely going to settle with her as regards whatever had happened between us.”

Read Also: UNILAG Lecturer, Dr. Boniface Allegedly Drinks Rat Poison In Attempt To Commit Suicide

The twenty-six-year-old made history by becoming the first female to ever win the Big Brother Naija reality TV show after she polled over 41.77 per cent of a total of 250 million votes cast by viewers to beat fellow housemate, Mike Edwards, who got about 19.94 per cent of the votes.

See photos and video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3WzPopjJZe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3W5K3jFq6F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

View this post on Instagram

Mercy’s Gratitude speech at the press conference

A post shared by Bbnaija 2019 (@_bbnaija2019dailyupdate) on

BBNaija winner, Mercy and the runners-up

BBNaija winner, Mercy and the runners-up

Tags from the story
Ebuka Obi Uchendu, frodd, Mercy Eke, Mike, Omashola, Tacha
0

You may also like

You Can Come Out of Life Issues, Laugh Again Just Like Me – Teebillz

Here’s what the world is saying about Empire’s Jussie Smollett paying to be attacked

Pasuma,Tayo Sobola, Iyabo Ojo Star in new movie, ‘Sheboy’

New Nollywood Movie Titled ‘It’s Don Jazzy Again’

Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle Says ‘I do’ Shares First Kiss With Her Husband Prince Harry, As She Officially Becomes British Royalty (Photos)

Pasuma’s Track With Tiwa Savage Remains Number 1 For 3 Weeks

Pasuma’s Track With Tiwa Savage Remains Number 1 For 3 Weeks

“I’m in search of a dominant woman that’ll use me as her slave” – Submissive Nigerian man begs on Facebook

#BringBackOurGirls – African China: “Nigerian Artistes Are Hypocrites”

“Dorcas Fapson Is A Liar” – Tunde Ednut Reacts To Taxify Driver Vs Actress Face Off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *