Neighbour Shoots Nigerian Student Dead Over Loud Music In US (Photo)

by Michael
Oluwafemi Oyerinde
Oluwafemi Oyerinde

A Nigerian student, Oluwafemi Oyerinde, has been shot dead in the United States Of America.

The family of the 18-year-old Nigerian student of the Kennesaw State University believes it was because of an argument on Friday night, over loud music.

Oluwafemi was shot dead on Sunday following an argument he got into last Friday.

He was shot alongside two others at Stadium Village Apartments on Sunday morning.

The two others survived.

They were on their way out when the suspect opened fire on them.

Cobb County police said that they believe they know who they’re looking for.

Femi was a freshman at the university. He was studying mechanical engineering and had dreams of joining the military.

See Photos Here:

