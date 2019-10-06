Nigerian UFC Figter, Israel Adesanya Becomes Middleweight Champion (Video)

Nigerian UFC fighter, Israel Adesanya, emerged from the right against Robert Whittaker to become the undisputed middleweight champion.

The Nigerian knocked out his Australian opponent, who held the championship belt before the match, in the second round to be crowned champion.

The Nigerian who won his first title in April remains undefeated after 18 professional matches as a mixed martial artist. Watch the video below: