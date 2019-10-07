Patronize Nigerian Prayer Warriors To Fight Boko Haram: Shehu Sani Tells Gov Zulum

Former senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to a move by Borno state governor, Zulum Babagana to seek prayers over incessant Boko Haram attacks on his people from Muslim clerics in Saudi Arabia.

The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate in his reaction, advised the governor to patronize local prayer warriors instead of going to Saudi Arabia.

The former lawmaker added that patronising ‘made in Nigeria’ shouldn’t be limited to only rice.

He said: “Since prayer is now the latest security and defense strategy and policy, Patronize Nigerian prayer warriors and not Saudi Prayer warriors; Our local content patriotism should not be limited to Nigerian Rice.”