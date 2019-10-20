Police Confirm Abduction Of Senior Officer In Kaduna

by Valerie Oke
Nigeria police Force

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Musa Rambo.

The senior police officer has been identified as the Police Area Commander in Suleja.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident, saying Rambo was abducted on Saturday at about 3.30 pm.

He said that the police officer’s car with registration number KRD 753 BT and his ID card were found abandoned along the road by a team of Operation Safe Haven on Sunday.

Sabo added that the vehicle was abandoned near Knock Bridge, a border area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

Read Also: Senior Police Officer Kidnapped In Kaduna

The spokesperson revealed also that contact had been established with the kidnappers who requested for ransom, but did state how much is being demanded by the abductors.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga assures the public of the command’s resolve to secure the release of the victim.

“He enjoins the people of the state to continue to support the Police with relevant information that could help the command to overcome the recent security problems.”

0

