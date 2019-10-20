Man Storms Church In Lagos; Carts Away Tithes And Offerings

Men of Ejigbo police station in Lagos state have arrested an 18-year-old man named Elikor Ehud, for allegedly storming in a church and carting away the church’s tithe and offering.

Confirming the arrest, Bala Elkana, Lagos state police spokesman, narrated that the case was reported by one Pastor Moses Nwoke of the Divine Chosen Vine Ministry, Furniture Avenue, Ejigbo, at the Ejigbo police station.

He further shared that the security operatives swung into actions and apprehended the suspect on October 15th.

The suspect in his confessional statement said he made away with the sum of six hundred and seventy thousand Naira (#670,000.00) cash from the Church Boxes.