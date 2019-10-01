Teddy A Slaps Seyi For Getting Too Close To Bam Bam While Snapping Picture (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Seyi and Bam Bam while taking photo
Seyi and Bam Bam while taking a photo

Viewers of Big Brother Nigeria have started talking about the moment Teddy a playfully slapped Seyi on the shoulder for holding his wife during a photography session.

In the video which was shared by a Twitter user, the duo of Seyi and Bam Bam, were positioned for the picture session before Teddy A walked pass them and smacked Seyi from behind.

Teddy A, Ban Bam and Tico sway paid a surprise visit to the house on Monday, September 30th.

Watch the video below:

