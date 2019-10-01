Teddy A Slaps Seyi For Getting Too Close To Bam Bam While Snapping Picture (VIDEO)

Viewers of Big Brother Nigeria have started talking about the moment Teddy a playfully slapped Seyi on the shoulder for holding his wife during a photography session.
In the video which was shared by a Twitter user, the duo of Seyi and Bam Bam, were positioned for the picture session before Teddy A walked pass them and smacked Seyi from behind.
Teddy A, Ban Bam and Tico sway paid a surprise visit to the house on Monday, September 30th.
Watch the video below:
The moment TeddA slapped Seyi from behind for getting too close to bambam for a picture 🤣🤣🤣 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/U5Ym8btvEy
— Izzy Prince (@iizzyypp) September 30, 2019