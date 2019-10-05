Teni Suffers Heavy Fall While Showing Her Gymnastic Skills(VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Teni
Teni

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, suffered a heavy fall while trying to impress onlookers with her gymnastic skills in a mall.

In the video which she shared via her Twitter handle, the singer regaled onlookers with how great a gymnastic she used to be before going on to show off her skills.

She began by first thrilling them with some loverly dance steps before going on to attempt a summersault.

However, the rest became history as she landed awkwardly on the floor after the first attempt.

Watch the video below:

