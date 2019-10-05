Fruit Seller Caught Spitting Into Fruits He Sells To People(VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
The fruit seller spitting into the fruit
A video has popped up on the internet capturing the moment a fruit seller was spotted spitting into the fruits he intends to sell to the public.

In the now-viral video, the man who could easily pass for an Hausa man was spotted spitting into the fruits at interval for reasons best known to him.

Since the video broke out, many have been blaming themselves for patronizing local fruits sellers when they don’t know how hygiene the items are.

Watch the video below:

