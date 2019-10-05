People Don’t Call To Inform Us Of Robbery: Police

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is of the opinion that the increased cases of robbery attacks in Uyo are caused by people not informing the police.

Via a statement released on Friday, the police command listed some hotlines, urging people to be very vigilant and call them should there be a need to.

The state’s police spokesperson, Odiko MacDON signed the statement which reads in full;

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is inundated and deeply troubled by reports that hoodlums, sometime last week at different days and times between the hours 6:00pm and 7:00pm were seen assaulting and robbing innocent Akwa Ibomites along Aka Road, Udo Umana Road, Etuk Street and Nwaniba Road unchallenged.

2. More worrisome is the fact that no one called to inform the Police, thereby allowing the hoodlums to have a field day.

3.While this trend is to some extent, alien, it is totally unacceptable to the Command. The Command has therefore emplaced proactive security measures to prevent a reoccurrence of such untoward incidents.

4.The following persons: Ubong I. Asuquo, Unwana E. Etim, Saviour U. Oso, Idongesit E. Okon, Sunday E. Edet, all of Mbikpong Ikot Edim and Ikot Udo Ekop in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, were arrested, and during interrogation confessed to be members of various secret cult groups and part of the gang responsible for the robberies in and around Uyo metropolis.

5. Whereas, the Command is aware of the fact that this is not the only gang, it has widened its drag net to apprehend all those responsible.

5. However, in an effort to effectively police the State, the Command wishes to call on all hands to be on deck and urge the good people of the State to be more vigilant and quick in reporting such criminal actions to the Police via her hotlines of 08039213071, 08081388797 and 08020913810 which are available 24/7 for prompt action, while taking into cognizance the fact that the Police cannot be everywhere at every time.

7.Furthermore, the Command wishes to warn perpetrators of these crimes to desist forthwith or be willing to face the imminent consequences of their actions.

8.On the subsisting prohibition order on the use of motorcycles within Uyo metropolis and in Eket between the hours of 6pm and 6am, the Command wishes to reiterate that its commitment is unwavering and therefore urge all those still violating the order to desist forthwith or face arrest and prosecution. It should also be noted that the ban is total including all security agencies.