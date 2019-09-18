Two Nigerian Policemen Fight In Public (Video)

by Valerie Oke
The policxemen fighting in public
The policemen fighting in public

A new video has hit the internet capturing the moment two police officers engaged each other in a dirty fight in full public glare.

In the video, one of the police officers was seen holding what looks like a gin as the other sends a series of punches into his face.

While we are yet to ascertain what actually led to the fall out between the two security officers, the public has started reacting to the now-viral video.

Watch the video below:

0

