There was chaos at Onitsha Main Market in Anambra state on Wednesday as officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly shot a man dead.

In the video shared on social media, the youths at the market are seen rioting over the death of the man said to be a member of the state vigilante at the main market in Onitsha, Anambra state.

See video: