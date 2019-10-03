South African Police Open Fire On IPOB Members For Protesting Against Buhari In Pretoria (VIDEO)

IPOB Members
IPOB Members

A new video has hit the internet capturing the moment Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) were shot at by South African police while protesting.

According to reports, the group was said to be protesting against president Muhammadu Buhari‘s visit to the country when they were resisted by the South African police.

The South African police were said to have started firing rubber bullets in order to disperse them and scores were reportedly injured.

Buhari is currently in South Africa on three days working leave.

Watch the video below:

0

