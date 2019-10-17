The Best Way To Grow Your Pocket: Reno Omokri Explains

by Eyitemi
Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has explained that the best way to grow one’s pocket is by growing the mind.

According to the social media commentator who made this known via his Twitter handle, he said if one grows the pocket without the mind then the growth would be elastic and as such the pocket size would still return back to its original shape.

He wrote:

The way to grow your POCKET is by growing your MIND. If your pocket grows without your MIND growing, the growth will be merely elastic and your pocket returns to its former size. KNOW and you will GROW! LEARN and EARN!

See tweet below:

