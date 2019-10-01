Tribal Mark Model, Adetutu, Sets Social Media Agog With New Topless Photos

Popular Nigerian tribal mark model, Adetutu Alabi, has shut down the internet after sharing some completely topless photos of herself.

In the photo, the model put on display her massive tattoo and waist chains..

The self-acclaimed activist caught the attention of American singer, Rihanna, when she started a campaign called #tribalmarkschallenge, to encourage Africans with tribal marks and also advocate for the ban of facial scarring.

Read Also: Nigerian Model With Tribal Marks, Adetutu Alabi, Show Off Her Pubic Hair (PHOTO)

Also, the model once revealed that her husband left her with the kids because of her tribal marks.

More photos below: