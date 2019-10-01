Tribal Mark Model, Adetutu, Sets Social Media Agog With New Topless Photos

by Valerie Oke
Adetutu Alabi
Nigerian Model, Adetutu Alabi

Popular Nigerian tribal mark model, Adetutu Alabi, has shut down the internet after sharing some completely topless photos of herself.

In the photo, the model put on display her massive tattoo and waist chains..

The self-acclaimed activist caught the attention of American singer, Rihanna, when she started a campaign called #tribalmarkschallenge, to encourage Africans with tribal marks and also advocate for the ban of facial scarring.

Also, the model once revealed that her husband left her with the kids because of her tribal marks.

