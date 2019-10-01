NYSC Approves White Shoulder-Length Hijab For Muslim Corps Members

A new report has confirmed that the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, has approved a white shoulder-length hijab for Muslims females for religious purposes.

This was made known in a document made available to newsmen.

“The modes of dressing for corps members are classified into three categories, which are used for different occasions. One, within the camp during the orientation programme, their normal attire, except otherwise directed, consists of a pair of white shorts with a white vest and white canvas shoes and socks.

“Two, for ceremonial purposes, the proper dressing is crested vest on top of a pair of Khaki trousers with a pair of jungle boots and socks with the trouser folded inside the socks. The belt and the Fez cap are to match.

“Three, for Man O’War activities at the camp and Community Development Service programmes, they are expected to appear in a jacket and trousers with the plain white vest inside, the jungle boot and the Fez cap, as well as a customised belt to match.

“On the use of the hijab, the NYSC does not issue the hijab as part of its uniform. However, the NYSC management allows corps members to use a white hijab that drops at shoulder level for religious purposes” the document read.